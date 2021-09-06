Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Coal India deploys software to map resources

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has launched a special software named “Spectral Enhancement” (SPE), that will help it identify thin coal seams under the earth’s crust and improve the assessment of coal resources using seismic survey during coal exploration process. CIL’s research and development (R&D) arm Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) has developed this first of its kind software in association with Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI). The company will file for the software’s copyright protection. This ‘Made in India’ software will also help save time. It will also help lower the cost of coal exploration, and thus, provide a thrust to the mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in coal production.

Govt scheme to promote sports in Naxal-hit areas

With an aim to reduce the gap between the people and the police through sports, while also grooming future sports stars, the Jharkhand government will soon launch a special scheme ‘Sahai’ to promote sportspersons in the Maoist-hit areas. Under the scheme, talented youngsters will be identified at the panchayat level. They will then be trained and made ready to compete in national and international sporting events. “To instill a culture of sports and identify talent in the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials of the Sports Department to work on a special sports scheme named ‘Sahai’ for youth from Naxalite-affected areas,” a statement from the government has said. Officials have been asked to work extensively to connect youth below the age of 19 with the ‘Sahai’ scheme.

Ranchi-based NGO steps in to help tribals

A Ranchi-based organisation, ‘Chala Akhra Khorha’, has been supporting tribal people financially by selling their produces including tribal jewelry, clothes, and musical instruments, literature, handicrafts, metal crafts, painting and organic food items to promote tribal art and culture. According to officials of the society, it started its operations on a very small scale in 1998, but gradually, it was later made a store, helping out tribal people financially by selling their produces. The society has branches in every district of Jharkhand. It is also delivering the tribal arts and artifacts to Assam and Bhutan.

Debate over Namaz room at state Assembly

The Jharkhand government has issued an order to set aside a room for Muslims to offer Namaz in the newly-constructed Assembly building in Ranchi, drawing criticism from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party who also demanded separate space in the building to set up a temple for the Hindu deity Hanuman. Though, the order was issued on Thursday, it was made public only on Saturday. The Congress and allies have welcomed the decision, while the BJP accused Hemant Soren-led alliance government of playing the politics of religious polarisation and appeasement.

