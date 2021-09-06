STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC refuses to interfere, declines to pass order over Mukhtar Ansari's wife plea seeking his safety in jail

Earlier on Thursday, Mukhtar's wife Afshan and son Umar Ansari have filed an application in the Special Court in Prayagraj stating that Mukhtar's life is in danger inside the jail.

Published: 06th September 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (File|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere and declined to pass any order on the petition filed by Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari seeking safety for her husband while he is being shifted to Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Punjab's Rupnagar jail for the trial in pending cases in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, The gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar's wife Afshan and son Umar Ansari have filed an application in the Special Court in Prayagraj stating that Mukhtar's life is in danger inside the jail.

The application states, "CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside the barracks and even in the bathroom, which is causing problems for him. No health check-up is being done by the medical team on a regular basis that was constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court after being shifted from Ropar district of Punjab to Banda jail."

In the application, the wife and the son of Ansari requested the authorities to look into the matter.

Earlier, on June 30, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested the driver of BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari's ambulance, Salim, from the Jankipuram area that will help in facilitating the investigation going on against Ansari's ongoing cases. In the interrogation by the STF team, Salim revealed his closeness to Mukhtar and also admitted to being a part of his gang for a long time.

As of April 12, according to the police, around 52 cases are registered on various issues against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and other states. He was transferred to a jail in Uttar Pradesh on April 7.

On April 27, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was recently shifted from a Punjab Jail to a highly-secured isolation barrack in the District Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, had tested positive for COVID-19 BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari and son Umar Ansari have filed an application in the Special Court in Prayagraj stating that Mukhtar's life is in danger inside the jail. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Ansari Supreme Court
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp