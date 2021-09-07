STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid vaccination campaign should become a people's movement: Vice President Naidu

Calling for countering the misinformation on vaccines, the Vice President urged the people's representatives, film and sports celebrities to take the lead in dispelling myths and fears on vaccine.

Published: 07th September 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccination campaign should become a people's movement and appealed to every eligible person to take the required doses without any fear or hesitation.

Launching a free vaccination programme, organised by Swarna Bharat Trust here in collaboration with Bharat Biotech International Ltd and MediCiti Hospitals, Naidu said there was no alternative to taking the vaccine, according to an official release.

Calling for countering the misinformation on vaccines, he urged the people's representatives, film and sports celebrities to take the lead in dispelling myths and fears on COVID-19 vaccination.

ALSO READ | Over 70 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Union Health Ministry

Highlighting the important role of the media in creating awareness and in encouraging COVID appropriate behavior, the Vice President said that every citizen, who is eligible for vaccination, should deem it as his/ her duty to take the required doses of vaccine.

Mentioning that more than 71 crore doses were administered in the country till September 6, he expressed happiness that more than 50 per cent of the eligible people were vaccinated with at least a single dose.

Terming it as a collective and remarkable effort of the Centre and states in the spirit of Team India, the Vice President stressed that the mission of vaccination should not lose momentum until every citizen is vaccinated.

ALSO READ | Efficacies vary but all COVID-19 vaccines effective: Experts

Naidu observed that at a time when even developed countries struggled to cope with the pandemic, India has not only successfully manufactured vaccines indigenously, but is also conducting the world's largest free vaccination programme.

"Further, in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' India has exported vaccines around the world," he added.

Naidu suggested to the people to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as practicing yoga, maintaining physical fitness and eating healthy food in order to ward off health problems.

The free vaccination programme was simultaneously launched at three centres - in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Nellore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Covid 19 Covid 19 in India
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp