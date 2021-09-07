Covid vaccination campaign should become a people's movement: Vice President Naidu

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccination campaign should become a people's movement and appealed to every eligible person to take the required doses without any fear or hesitation.

Launching a free vaccination programme, organised by Swarna Bharat Trust here in collaboration with Bharat Biotech International Ltd and MediCiti Hospitals, Naidu said there was no alternative to taking the vaccine, according to an official release.

Calling for countering the misinformation on vaccines, he urged the people's representatives, film and sports celebrities to take the lead in dispelling myths and fears on COVID-19 vaccination.

Highlighting the important role of the media in creating awareness and in encouraging COVID appropriate behavior, the Vice President said that every citizen, who is eligible for vaccination, should deem it as his/ her duty to take the required doses of vaccine.

Mentioning that more than 71 crore doses were administered in the country till September 6, he expressed happiness that more than 50 per cent of the eligible people were vaccinated with at least a single dose.

Terming it as a collective and remarkable effort of the Centre and states in the spirit of Team India, the Vice President stressed that the mission of vaccination should not lose momentum until every citizen is vaccinated.

Naidu observed that at a time when even developed countries struggled to cope with the pandemic, India has not only successfully manufactured vaccines indigenously, but is also conducting the world's largest free vaccination programme.

"Further, in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' India has exported vaccines around the world," he added.

Naidu suggested to the people to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as practicing yoga, maintaining physical fitness and eating healthy food in order to ward off health problems.

The free vaccination programme was simultaneously launched at three centres - in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Nellore.