J&K L-G launches portal for grievance redressal of immovable properties of Kashmiri migrants

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the initiative will put an end to the plight of the migrants including Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims, who have been suffering since 1990s.

Published: 07th September 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fawaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched an online portal for time-bound redressal of grievances related to Kashmir migrants’ immovable properties in the Union Territory.

Migrants can log on to http://jkmigrantrelief.nic.in/ or http://kashmirmigrantsip.jk.gov.in to submit complaints.   Applications filed will be disposed of within a fixed timeframe under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) 2011 by revenue authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner shall undertake survey/field verification of migrant properties and update all registers, within 15 days and submit compliance report to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said the initiative will end the plight of Kashmiri migrants including Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims, who have been suffering since 1990s. “I met numerous delegations from across religions in the last 13 months and they unequivocally supported the return of migrants. It is the responsibility of the present to rectify the mistakes of the past. While laying the foundation for a bright future, this is time to heal old wounds,” Sinha said.

Kashmiri Pandits migrated en masse from after eruption of militancy in 1990s. Most of them are living in Jammu and some of them have settled outside J&K. According to officials, about 60,000 families migrated from during the turmoil, of which approximately 44,000 migrant families are registered with Relief Organisation, J&K, while rest of the families chose to shift to other states/UTs.

