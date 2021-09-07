STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SCO Summit: PM to raise terror, Afghanistan issues in presence of Imran

According to sources, while highlighting India’s stand against terrorism, Modi will also speak about Islamabad with regards to the situation in Afghanistan.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. (File | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi and Imran Khan (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will virtually attend the SCO meeting on September 16 and 17, is likely to raise the issue of terrorism in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said Modi will raise India’s concerns over terrorism and also name the Taliban. India have criticised the militant group at the UN Security Council and UN Human Rights Council.

According to sources, while highlighting India’s stand against terrorism, Modi will also speak about Islamabad with regards to the situation in Afghanistan.

Apart from Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Imran, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders from central Asian countries will attend the meeting hosted by Tajikistan as the chair.

The SCO is an eight-member bloc which includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The SCO summit comes after the bloc’s foreign ministers, defence ministers and national security advisors held a series of meetings.

It is likely that a separate meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group would be held on the sidelines. The Afghanistan contact group meeting is likely to be attended by Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar.

Meanwhile, India on Monday announced that the BRICS summit would be held on Sepatember 9.

“The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsanaro; President of Russia, Vladimir Putin; President of China, Xi Jinping; and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank, Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Business Council,” said a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Imran Khan UN Security Council Taliban UN Human Rights Council
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp