'Situation fully normal, keeping close watch': J-K DGP on Valley scenes post Geelani death

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday complimented the cops, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and the Army for handling the situation professionally following the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Geelani died last Wednesday night at his residence here after a prolonged illness.

The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

"The DGP has complimented the police, CAPF and Army deployments for highly professional handling of ground situation over the last five days. Special restraint shown by police and security forces and a very responsible conduct of the local people especially the youth is highly appreciated," a police spokesperson said.

Singh said all stakeholders have to move together in strengthening peace.

"We have to move forward together to strengthen peace, identifying the enemies of peace and weaning out mischievous elements, and strictly deal with them under law," he added.

The DGP said most of the restrictions in the valley have been eased, including internet curbs.

"The situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu, but under close watch," he said.