CBI summons Bengal minister over chit fund scam, Mamata hits out at nephew's grilling

Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a workers’ meet on Wednesday, lambasted the Centre over the ED’s notice summoning Abhishek Banerjee

Published: 08th September 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The CBI on Wednesday issued a notice summoning West Bengal Commerce and Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee on September 13 in connection with the I-Core chit fund scam case. Another central agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had interrogated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew for nine hours on Monday at its Delhi office in connection with a coal smuggling and money laundering case.

Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a workers’ meet on Wednesday, lambasted the Centre over the ED’s notice summoning Abhishek Banerjee. "The BJP could not accept the verdict of Bengal’s electorate in the Assembly elections and they are now using central agencies to meet their political purpose. What is the reason behind summoning Abhishek to Delhi and questioning him for nine hours?" she said.

ALSO READ: BJP's Bengal unit shaken up by large-scale migration of foot soldiers to TMC

Chatterjee was allegedly seen in some of the public events organised by the I-Core which was charged with duping depositors by offering them abnormally high returns on their investments. The CBI had earlier summoned Chatterjee in March this year.

Referring to the Assembly election in Nandigram, Mamata alleged she fell victim of a conspiracy which led to her defeat in the East Midnapore Assembly constituency. "Government officials were transferred deliberately before the election and a conspiracy was hatched against me," she alleged.

The Election Commission of India announced the by-election in Bhowanipore Assembly constituency from where Mamata will contest to get elected as an MLA to continue as the Chief Minister. Her deadline to get elected ends on November 5.

