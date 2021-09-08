STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa Forward Party appeals 'true Goans' to unite against BJP

At its state executive committee meeting, Goa Forward Party leaders underlined the need for unification of 'pro-Goa forces' under the banner of the 'Team Goa' movement.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday indicated that it will use the sons-of-the-soil plank against the ruling BJP in the next year's Assembly elections as it appealed to "true Goans" on Wednesday to unite to save "Goemkarpon".

At its state executive committee meeting, GFP leaders underlined the need for unification of "pro-Goa forces" under the banner of the "Team Goa" movement.

"Team Goa is the need of the hour and it is the sentiment of the Goans that all pro-Goa forces should unite to throw out the present government," GFP chief Vijai Sardesai told reporters after chairing the party meeting.

​ALSO READ | AAP launches campaign over lack of jobs in Goa

He said the people of Goa will lead the "Team Goa" movement.

"GFP will be very much a part of this movement because it is not about who will form the next government or who will be the next Chief Minister, but how we should come together to save Goa," Sardesai said.

The Assembly elections are due in February next year in Goa.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats, but could not come to power as the BJP, which bagged 13 seats, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government.

​ALSO READ | Goa may not be a cakewalk for sluggish Congress

The GFP had won three seats.

"Goans are not fools, they are smart enough to understand that those who pose to be against the BJP but contest the elections only to split the anti-BJP vote are stooges of the BJP, who are financing and backing them. The people of Goa have already decided not to fall for these tactics and want all truly pro-Goa forces to unite and fight the elections together," Sardesai added.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said the forthcoming elections are not just about electing a new government or replacing the present one, "but it is the last chance for every true Goemkar to save our beautiful Goa, its environment and 'Goemkarponn".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Forward Party Goa Polls 2022
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp