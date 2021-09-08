STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inter-caste marriage: Supreme Court grants protection to man

SC said that in the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case and taking note of the material on record, it was of the considered view that the man, at this stage, needed indulgence of this court.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday granted protection from arrest to a man accused of kidnapping a woman who married him against the wishes of her parents.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S Oka noted that the application filed by the man seeking pre-arrest bail was pending before the Calcutta High Court since April, 2021 and despite his best efforts the plea could not have been taken up for hearing.

The top court said that ordinarily, if an application is pending before the High Court for seeking pre-arrest bail, there was no occasion for this Court to interfere in the instant petition under Article 32 of Constitution.

"But looking in the facts brought to our notice that the petitioner nos. 1 and 2 have solemnised their marriage and documentary evidence is on record, petitioner no. 1 is on family way and the FIR which has been registered under Section 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of Indian Penal Code on December 12, 2020, the apprehension of the petitioner no. 2 (man) certainly cannot be doubted," the bench said.

The apex court said that in the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case and taking note of the material on record, it was of the considered view that the man, at this stage, needed indulgence of this court.

"Accordingly, we direct that petitioner no 2 (man) shall not be arrested in reference to the FIR registered under Section 365 of IPC for a period of three months and we request the High Court to consider the application for pre-arrest bail filed at his insistence for early hearing," the bench said.

The apex court granted liberty to the man to file an application for further extension of time before the High Court in pending.

The top court was hearing a joint petition filed by a woman and her husband contending that they both are major and have solemnised their marriage on December 8, 2020.

Since it is an inter-caste marriage it is not acceptable by the parents, they said adding that due to this reason, an FIR under Section 365 of IPC has been registered at the behest of the father of the woman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp