Nita Ambani cancelled Gujarat trip after 'Antilia' security threat: Staff tells NIA

The residence's security head said in his statement that after the vehicle with explosives and a threat letter were found, he immediately brought it to the notice of Mukesh Ambani.

Published: 08th September 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Nita Ambani

Reliance Industries Executive Director Nita Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A scheduled visit of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani to Gujarat was cancelled after the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside their house 'Antilia' in south Mumbai in February this year, the security head of the residence has said in his statement to the NIA.

The statement is part of a charge sheet filed last week by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before a special court here against dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and nine others in connection with the recovery of the vehicle with gelatin sticks near Ambani's residence on February 25 and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The residence's security head said in his statement that after the vehicle with explosives and a threat letter were found, he immediately brought it to the notice of Mukesh Ambani.

He also told the NIA that a scheduled visit of Nita Ambani on that day to Jamnagar in Gujarat was rescheduled and then cancelled on his and the zonal DCP's advice.

The security head further stated they had been receiving threats from various quarters, but all were related to farmers' protest that began in October 2020.

The Ambani family does not suspect any particular person for the threat letter and gelatin sticks found in the abandoned Scorpio parked illegally on the Carmichael Road here on February 25, he said in the statement.

Former police officer Waze is the prime accsued in the case.

As per probe agency, he also played a "pivotal role" in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Hiran, who had claimed that the SUV had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane district on March 5.

Besides Waze and fomer police officer Pradeep Sharma, the others accused in the case are Vinayak Shinde, Naresh Gor Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni and Santosh Shelar.

Shinde, Kazi and Mane are former police officers.

The accused have been charged under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including for murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance, as well as relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

The NIA in its charge sheet said Waze placed the SUV with explosives near Ambani's house here to regain his reputation as a "super cop".

Businessman Mansukh Hiran was subsequently killed as Waze thought him to be the "weak link" in the conspiracy, the NIA said, alleging that Pradeep Sharma was roped in to execute the murder.

