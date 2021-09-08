Over 14 lakh people get vaccine doses in Maharashtra, highest in single day

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to 14,39,809 persons, highest in a single day, said a senior official.

"It is the highest figure achieved by the state till now," said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the Public Health department.

A total of 6.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far and 1,79,78,805 people are fully vaccinated (have received both doses), he said.

On September 4 the state had administered 12,27,224 jabs, a record which was broken on Wednesday. As many as 48.46 per cent of those above 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

In the 18-44 age group 37.88 per cent people have taken at least one dose, while in the above 45 age group 52.24 per cent people have received at least one dose.