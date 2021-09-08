STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Param Bir Singh asked cyber expert to modify report in Antilia bomb scare case, says charge sheet

After an SUV with gelatin sticks was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia', an outfit called 'Jaish Ul Hind' had claimed responsibility for it on social media platform Telegram.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A cyber expert told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh asked him to modify a report about a Telegram channel which accepted responsibility for an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house.

Singh also paid him Rs 5 lakh for his services, as per the expert's statement which is part of the charge sheet submitted in a court here by the NIA last week.

After an SUV with gelatin sticks was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia', an outfit called 'Jaish Ul Hind' had claimed responsibility for it on social media platform Telegram.

​ALSO READ | 'Antilia' bomb scare: Sachin Waze told his driver it was 'secret operation', says NIA

As per the expert, he met Singh around the same time and told him that he had helped the Delhi police's special cell in its probe into a blast outside Israel's embassy in January 2021.

The telegram channel on which an outfit called Jaish-Ul Hind had claimed responsibility for the blast was found to be linked to a mobile number used from inside Delhi's Tihar jail, he told Singh.

Singh asked him to write a similar report for him, the expert told the NIA.

He wrote it sitting inside in the commissioner's office, he added.

"After going through the report, Param Bir Singh asked me to insert the poster that had appeared on the Telegram channel, Jaish Ul Hind claiming responsibility for the Antilia scare," the statement said.

"Accordingly, I modified my report and inserted the poster that had appeared on the Telegram channel "Jaish-ul-Hind"," he claimed.

ALSO READ | Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Waze wanted to regain glory as 'supercop', says charge sheet

However, the expert also made it clear in the statement that "the Telegram channel Jaish Ul Hind identified and resolved by me was different from the one on which the poster had appeared. The one resolved by me had only three to four members and there was no poster related to Antilia terror scare on that channel."

Singh then allegedly told him that he wanted to pay him.

"I replied that I was not expecting any payment. Singh insisted that I had done excellent work and deserved payment," the statement said.

The IPS officer asked his personal assistant to pay him Rs 5 lakh, he claimed.

As per the NIA, it was (now dismissed) police officer Sachin Waze who hatched the conspiracy to place a vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house.

Waze wanted to regain his past glory as "supercop" by staging a fake encounter, the charge sheet claimed.

The SUV was found on February 25, and Mansukh Hiran, a Thane businessman who claimed it had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek on March 5.

After Waze's arrest in the case, Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police commissioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Param Bir Singh NIA 'Antilia' bomb scare
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp