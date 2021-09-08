STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Kovind expresses grief over Assam boat tragedy

'My thoughts go out to the victims, survivors and their families. Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible,' he said.

Published: 08th September 2021 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in a boat accident in Assam's Jorhat district.

"My thoughts go out to the victims, survivors and their families. Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible," he said.

At least one person died and 20 people went missing after the boat with over 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place when the private boat 'Ma Kamala' was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and ferry 'Tripkai', operated by the state's Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, was coming from the riverine island.

"Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in a boat accident in Jorhat, Assam. My thoughts go out to the victims, survivors and their families. Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible," Kovind tweeted.

