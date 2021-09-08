STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six people missing after boat capsizes in Ganga river in UP; search operations underway

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper relief to those rescued, an official spokesman in Lucknow said.

Published: 08th September 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:22 PM

river ganga

There were 14 people on the boat and eight of them were rescued by locals. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MIRZAPUR: Six people, including three children, are reported to be missing after their boat capsized in the Ganga here in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

There were 14 people on the boat and eight of them were rescued by locals.

But three women and as many children are missing after the incident near the Akhara Ghat, Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI), Vindhyachal Police Station, Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, said.

Most of them were devotees from Ranchi in Jharkhand, he said.

ALSO READ | Several passengers feared dead after two boats collide in Brahmaputra river in Assam

Adityanath also directed that the help of the disaster management team should be taken in the search for the missing persons, he said.

The SSI said that Rajesh Tiwari from Ranchi had come here with his family to visit the Vindhyachal Dham.

They had taken a boat in the afternoon to cross the river and it capsized, Pandey said.

Locals managed to save eight of them, while six are missing and a search is on to find them, he said.

Circle Officer (City) and other officials are present at the spot.

Police personnel along with local divers are searching for the missing persons, Pandey added.

