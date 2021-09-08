Six SP leaders, 150 others booked for holding meeting, taking out procession: UP Police

By PTI

BALLIA: The Ballia police have arrested five Samajwadi Party leaders and is looking for the party's district president for allegedly holding an unauthorised meeting in a police post and taking out a procession in the city.

SHO Subhash Chandra Yadav of Sikandarpur police station identified the arrested SP leaders as Sheikh Ahmad Ali, Sanjay, Suabul, Islam and Ravi Yadav.

Yadav said the police which has also booked SP's Ballia district president Rajmangal Yadav along with over 150 others is also looking for other accused.

The case against them was lodged on the complaint of the police outpost in-charge Kali Shankar Tiwari on Tuesday night.