STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand government approaches HC seeks resumption of Chardham Yatra

The state's lawyers orally requested to lift the ban on Chardham Yatra by saying that the livelihood of thousands of people is linked to the Chardham Yatra.

Published: 08th September 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday approached the High Court in Nainital seeking the resumption of the Chardham Yatra.

On Tuesday, Advocate General SN Babulkar and Chief Standing Advocate Chandrashekhar Rawat, appearing before the division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, orally requested to lift the ban on Chardham Yatra by saying that the livelihood of thousands of people is linked to the Chardham Yatra.

The High Court stated that "As long as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court, the High Court cannot consider lifting the stay."

Earlier, The High Court on June 28 had put a stay on further orders on the basis of lack of health services in Chardham Yatra districts, lack of adequate preparations to control COVID-19 infection, shortage of doctors and the report of the district administration.

However, in July, the state government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chardham Yatra Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp