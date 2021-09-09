STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Angered by rejection, Mumbai man uploads woman's phone number on porn site, sends her sex toys

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and further investigation is underway.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly uploading the phone number of a woman on a porn website and sending her sex toys, after she rejected his advances, police said on Thursday.

The Malad police last week arrested the man who had been harassing the woman after she rejected his proposal earlier this year, an official said.

According to the police, the woman, who is a college student, had approached the police in February with a complaint that she had been getting calls from people seeking sexual favours and some unidentified person had been couriering her sex toys.

During the probe, the police set about tracking down the IP addresses used to upload the woman's phone number on the porn site and order sex toys online and zeroed in on the accused, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Violence against women
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp