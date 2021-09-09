STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhowanipore by-election: Calcutta HC accepts PIL against chief secretary's letter to EC on bypoll

Why should a bureaucrat mention who will contest from Bhowanipore in his letter to Election Commission? asked petitioner Sabyasachi Chatterjee in his plea. 

Published: 09th September 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday accepted public interest litigation (PIL) challenging by-election in the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency on September 30 from where CM Mamata Banerjee will contest. The court will hear the matter on Monday.

Sabyasachi Chatterjee, the petitioner, told the court that the chief secretary of the state wrote to the poll panel requesting to conduct the by-poll in Bhowanipore as Mamata Banerjee will contest from there. "It was told that her deadline will end in November. The chief secretary also said that the chief minister would contest from Bhowanipore and if the by-election is not held on time, there will be administrative exigencies in the state. Why should a bureaucrat mention about who will contest from Bhowanipore in his letter to the Commission," he said in his petition.

While announcing the by-election in Bhowanipore, the Commission said it decided to hold the by-poll after a request from the chief secretary, West Bengal, citing administrative exigencies. "While the Commission has decided not to hold by-elections in other 31 Assembly constituencies across the country, considering the constitutional exigency and special request from the state of West Bengal, it has decided to hold the by-election in Bhowanipore," the poll panel had said in its statement.

BJP’s Bengal chapter did not welcome the poll panel’s decision and they said it was aimed to make sure that Mamata can continue as the chief minister.

"This decision of holding a by-election in one constituency is against the Constitution. There are other four constituencies where by-poll is yet to be held," said petitioner Chatterjee.

The Bengal CM, however, is already in poll mode. While addressing party workers on Thursday, Mamata said, "All of you must swing into action instead of sitting idle at home. You will have to make sure that BJP will not be able to hatch any conspiracy this time. In Nandigram, the conspiracy hatched by the BJP led to my defeat."

Mamata assigned Trinamool Congress’s senior functionaries such as Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim to carry out campaigns in the area maintaining the guideline given by the Commission in the wake of the Covid pandemic.         

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhowanipore by-election Mamata Banerjee Election Commission Bengal BJP
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp