STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after boat tragedy, CM Himanta says work for Jorhat-Majuli bridge to begin in November

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement while visiting Neamatighat in Jorhat where a collision between two ferries or mechanised boats on Wednesday had left a 28-year-old woman dead.

Published: 09th September 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting Neamatighat in Jorhat where a collision between two ferries on Wednesday had left a 28-year-old woman dead. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Five years after Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation, the Assam government will begin constructing a bridge over the Brahmaputra in November to connect Majuli island with Jorhat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made the announcement while visiting Neamatighat in Jorhat where a collision between two ferries or mechanised boats on Wednesday had left a 28-year-old woman dead. She was serving as a college lecturer in Majuli.

One of the boats that capsized and sank had 90 passengers. Eighty-seven of them managed to swim ashore or were rescued by the locals and two others are missing, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

Sarma said it would take four years to build the bridge. He said a Group of Ministers would be formed to review the progress of construction. Gadkari had laid the foundation ahead of the 2016 Assam elections.

The CM, who monitored the search operation for about 45 minutes from a machine boat, said a criminal case would be registered in connection with the incident.

He said three officials of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department were placed under suspension and the government would institute a high-level inquiry into the accident.

He announced that the plying of all private ferries would be stopped forthwith as they were not equipped with a marine engine.

“If the owners wish to convert the single-engine to marine engine, the state government would provide a grant of Rs 10 lakh with 75% subsidy,” Sarma said.

He said while four IWT ferries would provide service between Kamalabari in Majuli and Neamatighat, two more would be sent to Majuli. Two Ro-Pax ferries would also be operationalised, he said.

Sarma also visited Majuli and assured the leaders of various organisations that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure passenger safety. He said the government would fix the number of passengers per boat and ensure strict vigilance.

The Congress slammed the government over the incident stating that no provisions of safety kits like life jackets, swimming tubes were seen. The presence of rescuers was also not visible, the party said.

“Does the IWT Department have properly marked navigation routes or not? Do they have licensed boat/ferry drivers? Who is monitoring the load of ferries?” the Congress asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmaputra Jorhat-Majuli bridge Assam boat tragedy Nitin Gadkari Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp