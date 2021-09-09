STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi High Court fixes Mehbooba Mufti's plea in PMLA case for final hearing

Mehbooba Mufti, in her plea filed in March, has also challenged issuance of summons to her by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Published: 09th September 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday fixed for final hearing a plea by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti challenging the Constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for September 14 for final disposal of the petition.

Mufti, in her plea filed in March, has also challenged issuance of summons to her by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

She had stay on the summons but the court refused to grant the relief at this stage.

The 61-year-old leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention following the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

Initially, the ED had summoned Mufti on March 15 but did not insist on her personal appearance at that time.

​ALSO READ | 'Deliberately distorted': Mehbooba defends her remarks asking Taliban to follow true Sharia

Thereafter, she was summoned on March 22.

Mufti, represented through senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, has sought quashing of the summons.

She has also sought that Section 50 of the PMLA be declared void and inoperative, being unfairly discriminatory, bereft of safeguards, and violative of Article 20(3) of the Constitution.

Section 50 of the Act empowers the authority, that is, officers of ED, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records.

All persons summoned are bound to answer the questions put to them and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalized under the Act.

She has also sought an interim stay on the summons until the question of law in relation to constitutionality of Section 50 of the Act is decided.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Amit Mahajan, representing the ED, had earlier mentioned that there was no need to issue formal notice to them as they are already appearing before the court and said they would file a short note on the question of law.

Mufti, in her petition, said she has received summons from the ED under the provisions of the PMLA, purporting to call for 'evidence' on pain of punishment, whereas she is, to all intents and purposes, a subject of investigation.

"She has not been informed if she is being summoned as an accused or as a witness. She has also not been informed of what she is being summoned in connection with and the scheduled offence under the PMLA which gave rise to the proceedings in respect of which impugned summons has been issued to her."

"The petitioner is not the subject of investigation, nor is she an accused, in any of the scheduled offences to the best of her knowledge," the plea said.

Ever since Mufti was released from the preventive detention following the formal abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, there have been a series of hostile acts by the State against her as well as her acquaintances and old family friends, who have all been summoned by the ED, it said.

A roving inquiry about her personal, political and financial affairs was made, during which their personal devices have been seized, the plea alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti PMLA
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp