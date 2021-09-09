STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' stir: Haryana govt suspends internet, SMS services in Karnal

The farmers continue their demonstration outside the secretariat after talks with the district administration failed over their call for action against officials involved in lathi-charge.

Published: 09th September 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their sit-in protest after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal.

Farmers during their sit-in protest after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, the Haryana government on Thursday suspended the internet and SMS services in the district to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

As per a statement released by the state Home Affairs Department, the services will remain suspended from 7 in the morning till 11.59 in the night "in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. on mobile phone and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities."

Meanwhile, the internet and SMS services have remained disrupted in Karnal since Monday in view of the Mahapanchayat and call for gherao of the mini secretariat in the district in protest against lathi charge against the farmers on August 28.

The farmers continue their demonstration outside the secretariat after talks with the district administration failed over their call for action against officials involved in lathi-charge.

A Kisan Mahapanchayat was also held in Muzzafarnagar on Sunday against three farm laws by the Centre. It declared that they will campaign against the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections and the Mahapanchayat witnessed participation from various political parties.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.  

