STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hope formation of new Afghan govt will end four decades of conflict: Hurriyat Conference

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1.

Published: 09th September 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo | AP)

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday expressed hope that the formation of the new government in Afghanistan will put an end to four decades of conflict and uncertainty in the country.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1.

It took over Kabul on August 15 and on Tuesday, unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

​ALSO READ | Uncertainty has spread everywhere; current developments in Afghan one such example: Rajnath

Hoping that the new dispensation in the worn-torn country is inclusive and broad based, the Hurriyat said it must bear in mind that Islam as a religion is unambiguous in advocating human equality and rights, economic fairness and religious tolerance as foundational values.

"After the unfolding of confusing and chaotic events in Afghanistan during the past month, the Hurriyat hopes that the formation of the new government will put an end to four decades of ceaseless conflict and uncertainty," the amalgam said in a statement here.

The Hurriyat said the amalgam understands that no two conflict regions are the same and the differences between Afghanistan and Kashmir are well-known.

ALSO READ | Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

However, "we in Kashmir can surely empathise with the common people of the country who also have been living in a state of acute uncertainty for 40 years", it said.

"Long term uncertainty takes its toll and we hope that people of Afghanistan will come out of it soon.

We also hope that as the country begins the process of building its own future and realising its aspirations, all regional and international member countries will extend their support to it," the statement said.

The Hurriyat wishes the citizens of Afghanistan peace and progress in their land and stability for the region, the separatist amalgam said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Taliban Afghanistan Government
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp