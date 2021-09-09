Hope formation of new Afghan govt will end four decades of conflict: Hurriyat Conference

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday expressed hope that the formation of the new government in Afghanistan will put an end to four decades of conflict and uncertainty in the country.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1.

It took over Kabul on August 15 and on Tuesday, unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

Hoping that the new dispensation in the worn-torn country is inclusive and broad based, the Hurriyat said it must bear in mind that Islam as a religion is unambiguous in advocating human equality and rights, economic fairness and religious tolerance as foundational values.

"After the unfolding of confusing and chaotic events in Afghanistan during the past month, the Hurriyat hopes that the formation of the new government will put an end to four decades of ceaseless conflict and uncertainty," the amalgam said in a statement here.

The Hurriyat said the amalgam understands that no two conflict regions are the same and the differences between Afghanistan and Kashmir are well-known.

However, "we in Kashmir can surely empathise with the common people of the country who also have been living in a state of acute uncertainty for 40 years", it said.

"Long term uncertainty takes its toll and we hope that people of Afghanistan will come out of it soon.

We also hope that as the country begins the process of building its own future and realising its aspirations, all regional and international member countries will extend their support to it," the statement said.

The Hurriyat wishes the citizens of Afghanistan peace and progress in their land and stability for the region, the separatist amalgam said.