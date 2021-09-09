STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Conference leader Trilochan Wazir found dead in west Delhi, probe underway

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the exact cause of 67-year-old Trilochan Singh Wazir death, police said.

Published: 09th September 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Trilochan Singh Wazir

Police deployed outside the late leader's house in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Thursday, police said.

The body of the 67-year-old Wazir was found in a decomposed state.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Urvija Goel, said, "Information of a dead body was received at Moti Nagar police station. On reaching the spot, our team found the decomposed body of a person who was identified as Trilochan Singh Wazir by one of his acquaintance."

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the exact cause of his death, police said.

The family of the deceased has been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem, they said, adding Wazir was a resident of Jammu.

NC leader Omar Abdullah expressed shock at the death of his colleague.

"Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T.S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and National Spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said, "Shocked & deeply pained with the murder of my dearest friend like mentor S.MTarlochan Singh Wazir ji in Delhi.MHe has given valuable services as Chairman of District Gurudwara Parbandak Board, J&K. My deep condolences to his family. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to his soul."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trilochan Singh Wazir Delhi Police
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp