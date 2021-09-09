SC refuses to consider plea for centralised portal giving real-time info on essential Covid commodities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has refused to consider a plea seeking directions to maintain a centralised portal to disseminate real-time information regarding essential commodities related to COVID-19.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli directed the petitioner to move the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for considering the suggestions including the need for a centralised portal for COVID commodities such as oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and medicines required during the infection.

"Since the petitioner has some suggestions, it would be appropriate to grant him liberty to move the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for considering the suggestions including the need for a centralized portal.

"His suggestions may be duly looked into at the appropriate level. The petition is disposed of as withdrawn, with the aforesaid liberty," the bench said its order passed on Monday.

The apex court was hearing a plea by SFS School Old Boys Association seeking directions for the portal.

Arunpal Singh Behal, who appeared in person for the association, stated that the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution was instituted during the course of the second wave of the pandemic.

Behal submitted that he has certain suggestions in regard to maintaining a centralised portal to disseminate real time information regarding essential 'COVID commodities' to ensure uniformity and transparency and to curb black marketing and hoarding of supplies.