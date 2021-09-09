Senior Wrestling Nationals from November 19 to 21 in Uttar Pradesh

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced dates for the 2021 Senior National Wrestling Championship and has sent invitations to the affiliated units including the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Service Sports Promotion Board (SSCB).

As per the invitation, the nationals is slated from November 19 to 21 at Nandini Nagar Sports Complex, Nawabganj, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh).

This will be the second senior nationals to be held this year as the federation had organised the 2020 championships, which had to be postponed due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic, earlier this year.

"State units have to send their respective entries latest by November 4. Due to the Covid situation, each association can send a maximum of 10 wrestlers and two coaches in each style (freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling) except for the top three finishers in the previous edition, who can send two wrestlers in each weight category," a WFI source told this daily.

RSPB, SSCB and Haryana had finished on the podium in freestyle while the first two along with Punjab had achieved the top three positions in Greco-Roman in the 2020 edition. Haryana, RSPB and Delhi had finished first, second and third respectively in the women's category in the previous edition.

Meanwhile, Amethi (UP) will host the U-23 Senior Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women National Championship from September 16 to 19.



National camp

The national camp for the wrestlers selected for the World Championships scheduled in Oslo, Norway, from October 2 to 10 is expected to begin soon. The WFI has already sent a request in this regard to the Sports Authority of India and awaiting their approval. "We are expecting SAI's approval in a day or two," added the WFI source.

Trials to pick up the wrestlers were held at the IG Stadium in New Delhi on August 31. Grapplers in a few categories have yet not been selected. "Trials in a few weight categories (63kg/GR, 82kg/GR, 92kg/FS and 76kg/WW) will be held during the camp as only one wrestler turned up in each division," said the source.