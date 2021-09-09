STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan meet sets off Bihar rumour mills

This has not only gotten the rumour mills churning, but also hinted that a tightrope walk awaits the NDA, especially the JD(U).

Published: 09th September 2021

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with LJP leader Chirag Paswan | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid speculation that Bihar’s LJP and RJD will join hands against the BJP and JD(U), two young leaders from either party Chirag Paswan of LJP and Tejashwi Yadav of RJD met on Wednesday for the first time since the recent Assembly elections. 

The young leaders demonstrated good chemistry between them during the meeting and the subsequent media briefing. This has not only gotten the rumour mills churning, but also hinted that a tightrope walk awaits the NDA, especially the JD(U).

The meeting assumed significance as it comes following a statement by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav that Chirag Paswan has established himself as the leader in Bihar, and that both Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan should come together. Though neither of the two leaders spoke anything about the possible political alignment in the future, the chemistry they displayed is a reflection of the growing political affinity between them.

“Chirag Paswan is like a member of my family. I have learned a lot when I entered politics in 2010 form honourable (late) Ram Vilas Paswan,” Tejashwi Yadav told the media. Chirag Paswan, addressing Tejashwi Yadav as bhai said his father Ram Vilas Paswan had a very close and cordial relationship with Lalu Prasad Yadav and the two worked closely with each other.

“My father always maintained a cordial relation with leaders of all parties. I have come to invite Tejashwi bhai and family to my father’s first death anniversary function,” Chirag said.

