STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad High Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey

On April 8, 2021, the Varanasi court had directed the ASI director-general to get a comprehensive archaeological survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound done.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VARANASI: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday stayed a fast-track court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to do a physical survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi to know if the mosque was built on the ruins of an old temple. A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash Padia also stayed all proceedings related to the matter in the Varanasi fast-track court.

The bench noted the HC had on March 15 reserved its verdict on petitions related to the same dispute pending before it, but the lower court did not have the “judicial courtesy and decorum” to respect the same.

“It is to be regretted that the court below departed from this traditional way in the present case and chose to examine the question himself... Judicial enthusiasm should not obliterate the profound responsibility that is expected from the Court,” the HC said. 

On April 8, 2021, the Varanasi court had directed the ASI director-general to get a comprehensive archaeological survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound done. The order was based on a petition seeking restoration of the mosque land to the Hindus.

The petitioners claimed the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1664 after demolishing a portion of the ancient temple. The matter later reached the Allahabad HC in the form of a writ petition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp