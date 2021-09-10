STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP readies volunteers to push social agenda

BJP is roping in two volunteers each in about two lakh villages across the country who will be trained to act as intermediaries during healthcare needs of people in the rural parts.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Additionally, the women’s wing of BJP has been asked to focus on the nutrition mission. (File Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While BJP has faced criticism for being a ‘round the year election machinery’, the saffron outfit is seeking to give a major push to its social agenda, readying four lakh health volunteers across the country along with Poshan Abhiyan (nutrition mission). Under the watch of BJP chief J P Nadda, national office-bearers are tuning in to the social agenda in a big way, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah helms the political tasks of the outfit.

Seeking to gain from the experiences of two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, BJP is roping in two volunteers each in about two lakh villages across the country who will be trained to act as intermediaries during healthcare needs of people in the rural parts. Additionally, the women’s wing of BJP has been asked to focus on the nutrition mission and tend to the needs of women and children in rural areas to help achieve the aim of reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

Nadda is learnt to be focussing on the social agenda during his virtual conferences with party functionaries from states and the national office-bearers. This is in addition to the outfit taking up the Garib Kalyan agenda in which party workers distribute ration kits to the poor.

“Volunteers who reached out to help people affected by the pandemic are being enlisted for a regular role in rural areas. Out of over 6.70 lakh volunteers associated with the party, four lakh have been enlisted as health volunteers, who will be trained by the Chikashtak Koshtha (doctors’ cell) of the BJP in basic health works,” said a senior BJP functionary.

BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari, while speaking to The New Indian Express, said the social agenda of the party is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that the aim of coming to power is to serve the people.

“Experience gained during the two waves will form the background for the works of the health volunteers, who will act as the first line of assistance for people in villages for healthcare needs and also in times of medical emergencies,” said the functionary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda Amit Shah
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp