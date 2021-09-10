STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP workers to aid vaccination drive on PM Modi's b'day on Sep 17, hope to achieve record numbers

Published: 10th September 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP workers across the country will run a special campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 to help maximum people get inoculated against Covid, aiming to break all previous records of vaccination.

Announcing the campaign from his residence, BJP president JP Nadda said party workers at booth level across the country will help people get vaccinated on the day.

Also, talking about the party's health volunteers' campaign, Nadda said the BJP had pledged to train 4 lakh volunteers in 2 lakh villages to support the healthcare system.

So far, the party has trained 6.88 lakh volunteers in 43 days and hopes to touch 8 lakh very soon, he said.

Speaking during the event, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said party workers will break all previous records of vaccination on the prime minister's birthday on September 17.

Chugh further said nearly 18,000 doctors have been associated with the party's health volunteers' campaign for mitigating any further wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BJP will also carry out a special course for health volunteers in October, Chugh said.

The BJP usually celebrates Prime Minister Modi's birthday as Sewa Saptah.

