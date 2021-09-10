STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccine: No first dose? Compulsory leave for Punjab govt employees from Sept 15

At the high-level virtual Covid review meeting held on Friday, the chief minister said vaccine effectiveness is evident from the data being analysed.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only

By Hapreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Government employees, who fail to take even the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine for any reason other than medical, will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15. The government also ordered extension of existing restrictions till September 30, in view of the festival season, with a limit of 300 at all gatherings, including political, and strict enforcement of wearing of masks other than distancing.

At a virtual review meeting, this measure was announced by CM Amarinder Singh. He said this is done to ensure that those who are vaccinated do not have to pay for the vaccine hesitancy of those who are not. The CM said vaccine effectiveness is evident from data. Special efforts were made to reach out to government employees. Those who continue to avoid will be asked to go on leave till they get the first dose. Including permanent and contractual, there are nearly 4.75 lakh government employees.

The state has already vaccinated more than 57% of the eligible population, with first dose administered to 1.18 crore and second to 37.81 lakh people. Teachers, parents of young children and vendors should be given priority for inoculation, Amarinder directed.

The CM allowed teaching and non-teaching school staff who have taken at least one dose more than four weeks ago to resume duties, subject to submission of weekly RTPCR negative reports. Those with co-morbidities will only be allowed once they are fully vaccinated.

School Education Secretary Krishan Kumar pointed out that currently, only fully vaccinated staff are allowed to come to schools. Health Minister Balbir Sidhu suggested the gap for the second dose to be reduced for school staff to 28 days, but this can’t be done right now.

