STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress to take out yatra across Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 assembly polls

During the yatra, Congress leaders will assure people that they would fulfil promises made by the party in the run up to the polls.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Congress under the leadership of its national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday decided to take out a 12,000 km-long yatra through villages and towns of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls next year.

The decision to take out the "Congress Pratigya Yatra:Hum Vachan Nibhayenge" was taken at a meeting Gandhi held with the party advisory and strategy committee members here, the party said in a statement.

"The yatra will cover 12,000 km and will pass through villages and towns of the state. The details of the yatra are being finalised," it said.

During the yatra, Congress leaders will assure people that they would fulfil promises made by the party in the run up to the polls.

Gandhi is taking feedback and suggestion of committee members on routes and issues that will be taken up during the yatra.

She will later in the day hold a meeting with members of the party's election committee.

Congress Legislature party leader in the assembly Aradhna Mishra Mona, state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior party leader Promod Tiwari attended the meeting among others.

Gandhi, who is leading the Congress campaign in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, arrived here on Thursday to review the party's poll preparedness.

Congress was reduced to seven seats in the 2017 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP had clinched 312 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly to form the government for the second consecutive term.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2022 assembly polls UP 2022 polls UP polls congress
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp