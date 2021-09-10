STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh equates RSS with Taliban, claims they have similar ideology on women

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader further asked the Centre to clarify its stand on the "Taliban government" in Afghanistan.

Published: 10th September 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Taliban have a similar ideology on women.

"Taliban says that women are not fit to be ministers. Mohan Bhagwat said women should stay at home and take care of the household. Aren't these similar ideologies?" he tweeted.

Digvijaya Singh further asked the Centre to clarify its stand on the "Taliban government" in Afghanistan.

"The Modi-Shah government will now have to clarify whether India will recognize the Taliban government in which members of a declared terrorist organization are ministers?", he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Singh had targetted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while speaking at "Saampradaayik Sadbhaavana Sammelan" (communal harmony conference) organised in Indore on Wednesday and alleged that the organisation was dividing the Hindu Muslim communities by spreading lies and misconceptions.

Reacting to Bhagwat's comments that the DNA of Hindus and Muslims being one, Singh asked "why were issues like love jihad being raised if that was the case?"

"RSS has been doing the politics of divide and rule for ages. They are dividing the two communities by spreading lies and misconceptions," Singh had alleged. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh RSS Taliban
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp