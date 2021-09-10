STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt's resolve is that everyone feels safe, has share in development: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi said the results of tough decisions taken by Prime Minister Modi for the development of all sections of the society are there for all to see.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government's resolve is that everyone in the society feels safe, secure and has a share in the development of the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Friday.

He also said the government is working with the resolve of development with dignity and empowerment without appeasement.

He made the remarks on the occasion of former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura taking charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities.

Lalpura said the prime minister had given him the opportunity to serve the people and he would work to put an end to the false narratives and fear being spread in society.

Naqvi said the results of tough decisions taken by Prime Minister Modi for the development of all sections of the society are there for all to see.

Naqvi also highlighted the steps taken by the Modi government for the Sikh community such as the compensation to the families of 1984 riot victims, the operationalisation of Kartarpur corridor and the soon-to-be-launched "Gurudwara Circuit" that will take passengers on a train journey for pilgrimage across the country.

"It is our resolve that everyone feels safe, secure and has a share in the development of the country and I am confident Iqbal Singh will play an important role in strengthening that resolve," the minister said.

"Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura Ji's vast experience in administration, social and literary fields will be helpful in strengthening PM Modi Ji's commitment to 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' (inclusive development with everyone's efforts)," he said.

Lalpura, who hails from Punjab and belongs to the Sikh community, has authored several books on Sikh philosophy and history.

He has also won several awards such as the president's police medal, police medal for meritorious services, Shiromani Sikh Sahitkar Award and Sikh scholar award.

Lalpura is the second Sikh to head the statutory commission after S Tarlochan Singh, who headed the commission between 2003 and 2006.

The last chairperson of the commission was Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi.

The Union government had set up the NCM under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp