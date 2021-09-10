STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 3 crore people visited 'Duare Sarkar' camps: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The second edition of the "Duare Sarkar" (government at doorsteps) programme was launched on August 16 and will continue till September 15.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said over three crore people have visited the ongoing 'Duare Sarkar' camps, a mass outreach drive to help people benefit from state-run schemes.

She thanked people of the state for visiting the camps and also congratulated the government officials.

"Extremely happy to share that more than 3 crore people have visited the #DuareSarkar camps since 16th August. I congratulate all GoWB officials for making this initiative a huge success. I thank the people of Bengal for coming to the camps and availing all benefits," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Two government schemes - ''Lakshmi Bhandar'' and "Swasthya Sathi" - appeared to be the top picks among the three crore people who have turned up in the month-long camps.

The newly launched ''Lakshmi Bhandar'' scheme assures monthly support of Rs 1,000 for women of each SC/ST household and Rs 500 for the general category.

''Swasthya Sathi'' is a cashless basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs five lakh per annum per family

