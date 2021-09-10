President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Prayagraj on Saturday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President of India will visit Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj) tomorrow (September 11, 2021) to lay the foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court, it said.