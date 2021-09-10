STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rains lash parts of Rajasthan, MeT Department issues orange alert

The weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains, along with thunder lightning, in Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara districts in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode rains, Kerala rains, monsoon

Representational Image. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rains continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan for the second day in a row on Friday, with Mount Abu tehsil recording 117 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the MeT Department here said.

Sedwa in Barmer district, Udaipur and Chittorgarh recorded 65 mm, 25.3 mm and 32 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

According to the MeT Department, monsoon will remain active in most parts of east Rajasthan for the next three-four days, while conditions are favourable for active monsoon at some places in the western part of the state.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains, along with thunder lightning, in Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara districts in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in Jalore, Pali, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan rains MeT
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp