Rajasthan cop booked under POCSO over viral video, held

The video clips purportedly show Saini indulging in sexual activities with the constable in a swimming pool. The female cop's six-year-old son was in the same pool.

Published: 10th September 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has arrested Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer, after videos purportedly showing him with a female constable and her minor child in a compromising position, went viral.

Both the officer and the constable were suspended after preliminary investigation on September 8.

The accused officer, Heera Lal Saini, posted as circle officer, Beawar of Ajmer district was detained Thursday night from a resort in Udaipur and arrested on Friday, ADGP (ATS & SOG) Ashok Rathore told PTI.

A case been registered against the officer under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Whether it is also an offence under sections of IT Act, it is part of the investigation, he added.

The video clips purportedly show Saini indulging in sexual activities with the constable in a swimming pool. The female cop's six-year-old son was in the same pool.

Saini has reportedly claimed that the videos are doctored.

The constable's husband informed the police that he married the woman in 2001, and in 2008, she got the job in the police department.

On July 13, the complainant found that his wife had posted a video (as WhatsApp status), in which she and Saini were in a swimming pool, and in a compromising position.

He mentioned that in the video, the wife lip kissed their son in the pool, while Saini inappropriately touched her in front of the minor.

He filed a complaint at Chitawa police station in Nagaur district in August but the SHO concerned did not take any action.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three officials -- Saini, the constable, and the Chitawa SHO.

Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognisance of the matter and sought a report in three days.

Rajasthan cop arrest POSCO
