RSS, BJP trying to break Jammu and Kashmir's composite culture: Rahul Gandhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a office bearers sammelan in Jammu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a office bearers sammelan in Jammu (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A day after visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday invoked goddesses Durga, Laxmi and Saraswati to target the BJP government and alleged that BJP-RSS combine is trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I visited Vaishno Devi shrine yesterday and I felt that I have returned home. There are three symbols there—Durga, Laskhmi and Saraswati. Durga protects us from evils, Laxmi is a power that fulfills our dreams and Saraswati gives us power of knowledge,” Rahul, who is on two-day visit to Jammu, said while addressing Congress workers in Jammu on Friday.

“When these three powers are in home or country, the country progresses. When demonetization and GST led to fall of GDP, does it increase or decrease the power of Laxmi. Similarly, has the new farm laws introduced by the BJP government increased or decreased the power of Laxmi and whether installation of people with RSS in educational institutions has increased power of Sarawati,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP, Rahul said, “Those who claim themselves to be Hindu and go to Vaishno Devi shrine, they are weakening the people and destroying the powers of these symbols”.

