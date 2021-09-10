STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP government reclaims land of Azam Khan's Jauhar University in Rampur

A team of the local revenue department employees went to the university on Thursday to complete the formalities of reclaiming 170 acres of land, officials said.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAMPUR: The Uttar Pradesh government has reclaimed 170 acres of land of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University here, run by a trust headed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, officials said on Friday.

The development came after the Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a plea against proceedings initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government to take over the university land for non-adherence to certain conditions on which it was granted to a trust in 2005.

A team of the local revenue department employees went to the university on Thursday to complete the formalities of reclaiming 170 acres of land, officials said.

"The property of the government returns in the hands of the government. This is Modi-Yogi rule," said Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the media advisor of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Along with the tweet in Hindi, he tagged media reports of the development.

Established in 2006, the university is run by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan is the president of the trust and the chancellor of the university which had run into trouble over allegations of irregularities and land encroachment.

Khan and his son Abdullah, who is also an active member of the trust, are currently lodged in the Sitapur jail.

Citing the SDM's report, the Allahabad High Court said a mosque was constructed over the land which was only for educational purposes.

Thus, it is a violation of the permission granted by the state government.

In 2005, the then Samajwadi Party government enacted the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Act, paving the way for the creation of the university.

Thereafter, the state government granted permission to the Trust to acquire 400 acres of land against the ceiling of 12.5 acres for the establishment of the University while imposing certain conditions, one of which was that the land will be used only for educational purposes.

According to law, if such a condition is violated, the permission granted by the state government stands withdrawn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP government Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Azam Khan
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp