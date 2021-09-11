STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam boat mishap toll rises to two

The victim was identified as Indeshwar Bora. Another person, Bikramjit Baruah, is still missing.

Published: 11th September 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue work underway after two boats capsized near Nimati Ghat following a head-on collision, in Jorhat, Assam, on Sep 8, 2021.

Rescue work underway after two boats capsized near Nimati Ghat following a head-on collision, in Jorhat, Assam, on Sep 8, 2021.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The body of one of the two persons reported missing after the recent boat mishap at Neamatighat on the Brahmaputra in Assam was retrieved on Saturday.

It was found floating at Bhasa Tapu near Umatumuni island in Biswanath district and recovered by the staff of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Another person, Bikramjit Baruah, is still missing.

A 28-year woman had died in the accident that occurred when two mechanised boats collided with each other. The woman was serving as a lecturer at a college in the river island of Majuli.

Altogether 90 people were on board the ferry when the mishap occurred. Eighty-seven of them had managed to swim ashore or they were rescued by the locals.

After the incident, the state government had banned the services of single-engine private boats.

"If the owners wish to convert the single engine to marine engine, the government would provide a grant of Rs 10 lakh with 75% subsidy," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier.

Earlier Story | One dead, over 35 missing after two boats collide in Assam's Brahmaputra river

