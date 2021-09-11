STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus recoveries outnumber fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state improved marginally to 98.41 per cent from 98.37 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Published: 11th September 2021

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Single-day recoveries surpassed fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 82 more people recuperated from the disease on Friday, while 59 new infections pushed the tally to 53,663, a health department official said here on Saturday.

A total of 52,811 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The positivity rate currently is 1.92 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 269 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 583 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 103, followed by Lower Subansiri (64), East Siang (56) and West Kameng (53).

As many as 10,89,329 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 3,061 on Friday, Jampa added. According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,27,517 people have been inoculated thus far in the state.

