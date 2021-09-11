STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INLD chief’s outreach puts Nitish Kumar in Catch 22 situation

The Jind event comes at a time when certain sections of the JD(U) have been making the Nitish-as-PM pitch.

Published: 11th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala (File| Pti)

By Express News Service

PATNA:  An invitation from INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala to attend the birth anniversary event of his father and the former deputy prime minister Devi Lal in Jind has put Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a Catch 22 situation. 

Observers said if Nitish attends the September 25 Jind event, it could deteriorate JD(U)’s already strained relations with the BJP, with whom it shares power in Bihar, but if he skips the invite, he may lose the chance to share stage with a constellation of national leaders, cherry-picked by Chautala to form a non-BJP and non-Congress Third Front ahead of the 2024 election.

While Nitish has not confirmed the receipt of any invite, sources said Chautala has sent one to the Bihar chief minister. Chautala, who was recently released from prison after his conviction in a scam in Haryana, has invited Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Parkash Singh Badal (SAD), H D Deve Gowda of JD(S), Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Jayant Choudhary (RLD) to the event. However, none from the RJD or the Congress has been called. 

The Jind event comes at a time when certain sections of the JD(U) have been making the Nitish-as-PM pitch. Analysts believe Nitish stands a good chance of being named as the prime ministerial face in the proposed Third Front due to his neutral political stand. “He shares neutral relations with Mamata and Sharad Pawar, among others. If a Third Front is formed, Nitish may emerge as its PM face due to his administrator skills and secular credentials.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Prakash Chautala Nitish Kumar INLD Devi Lal Bihar politics BJP
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp