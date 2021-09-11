Madhya Pradesh govt's 'Gangster' law to distribute proceeds of organized crime among poor

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh is working on bringing a law against organized crime under which property attained/proceeds generated through illegal means will be distributed to the poor.

“A new Gangster Act is in the making in MP, which will aim at tightening the leash on organized crime, including the illicit liquor mafia. Under Section 16(5) of the law, provision will be made not only to confiscate property attained through organized crime, but also to distribute it among the poor,” State’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra told The New Indian Express on Friday.

“That particular provision in the law, the draft of which is being finalized, will ensure that property snatched or obtained from poor people by the organized criminals goes back to the same poor people and not the organized criminals or syndicates,” Mishra claimed.

He added that the new Gangster Act will also have provisions for special fast track courts to ensure speedy trial of cases of organized crime. The new Gangster law being drafted will also have specific provisions for motivating-protecting independent witnesses, as well as have provisions for punishment to those who directly or indirectly aid organized crime gangs/syndicates.

According to informed official sources, the draft of the new law will be put before the state cabinet for approval next month, after which it will be introduced as a Bill in the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The law in the making will particularly focus on crackdown against organized mafia/syndicates engaged in rampant illegal mining, land sharks and the illicit liquor mafia.