World has realised that India's human values can bring lasting solution to tragedies like 9/11: PM Modi

Published: 11th September 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world has now realised that a permanent solution to tragedies, like the 9/11 terror attack, would be found through India's human values.

He said that 9/11 is a date that is remembered for the attack on humanity and it has taught many things to the world.

Modi was speaking after inaugurating via video conference the Sardardham Bhavan complex in Ahmedabad, where job aspirants and students would be given training.

He also performed the bhoomi pujan of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya, a girls' hostel.

"Today is September 11, that is 9/11, a date in the history of the world that is also known for attacks on humanity.

But this same date also taught a lot to the whole world," he said.

It was on September 11, 1893, when on the occasion of the Parliament of the World's Religions held in Chicago, Swami Vivekananda stood on the global stage and introduced to the world the human values of India, he said.

"Today, the world is realising that the lasting solution to tragedies like two decades-old 9/11 will be (found) through these values of humanity.

Also, if we need to remember lessons learnt from these terrorist attacks, then we also need to keep making efforts for human values with full faith," Modi added.

Modi announced setting up a chair for Tamil studies dedicated to Tamil poet Subramania Bharati on the occasion of his death anniversary.

The chair will be set up in the Faculty of Arts of Banaras Hindu University, he said.

"Today is the 100th death anniversary of India's great scholar, philosopher and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati.

The vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' that Sardar (Patel) saheb carried, the same philosophy has been shining with full divinity in the Tamil writings of Mahakavi Bharati," he said.

