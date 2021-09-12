STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26 suspected Myanmar nationals held in Guwahati, possessed fake ID proofs

There has been a steady influx of people from Myanmar’s Chin State into Mizoram ever since the coup by the military of the neighbouring country.

Published: 12th September 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar migrant workers

Image of Myanmar migrant workers used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Twenty-six suspected Myanmar nationals, including women, were arrested by the police in Guwahati on Sunday.

The police said they arrived from Mizoram capital Aizawl in two SUVs and checked into a city hotel by producing fake voter and Aadhaar cards and doctored educational certificates.  They told the police they were headed to Delhi to attend a religious programme.

There has been a steady influx of people from Myanmar’s Chin State into Mizoram ever since the coup by the military of the neighbouring country. Presently, over 10,000 Myanmar nationals are taking refuge in Mizoram.

The refugees are lodged in community halls, public halls, school buildings etc. The Mizoram government recently started enrolling the children of the refugees into schools.

People from Myanmar’s Chin community and the Mizos in India belong to Zo ethnic group and they share the same ancestry.

