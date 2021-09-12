26 suspected Myanmar nationals held in Guwahati, possessed fake ID proofs

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Twenty-six suspected Myanmar nationals, including women, were arrested by the police in Guwahati on Sunday.

The police said they arrived from Mizoram capital Aizawl in two SUVs and checked into a city hotel by producing fake voter and Aadhaar cards and doctored educational certificates. They told the police they were headed to Delhi to attend a religious programme.

There has been a steady influx of people from Myanmar’s Chin State into Mizoram ever since the coup by the military of the neighbouring country. Presently, over 10,000 Myanmar nationals are taking refuge in Mizoram.

The refugees are lodged in community halls, public halls, school buildings etc. The Mizoram government recently started enrolling the children of the refugees into schools.

People from Myanmar’s Chin community and the Mizos in India belong to Zo ethnic group and they share the same ancestry.