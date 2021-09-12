STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladeshi man held for killing wife over illicit relationship in Noida

According to police, the accused, around 40, had also procured an Indian passport and two Aadhaar cards using residential addresses in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 12th September 2021 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 11:43 PM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A Bangladeshi origin man staying illegally in India was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangulating one of his wives in Noida over suspicion of her illicit relationship, police said.

The deceased was the third wife of accused Babul Miyan, with the first two being in Bangladesh and West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, where he had first stayed after crossing into India around a decade ago.

"Babul Miyan worked as a daily wage worker and his wife Fatima Bibi had a relationship with a local construction work contractor.

On August 4, when Babul returned from a trip to Bengal, he found Fatima and contractor Sajid at his home in Sarfabad," a police spokesperson said.

"Later, he confronted Fatima inside Sajid's home and an argument ensued.

He pulled his wife to the bed and strangulated her to death with a 'chunni' she was wearing and fled the spot," the police official said.

After the incident, the accused ran away to Rajasthan and from there he took a train to go to West Bengal and wanted to escape further to Bangladesh but did not get a visa, the police said.

"He returned to Noida on September 10.

He was staying in a rented accommodation in Gejha village here.

He was arrested on Sunday near the Sector 52 metro station on the basis of a tip-off," the spokesperson said.

The local Sector 49 police station team also recovered an Indian passport, two Aadhaar cards, besides a debit card of Punjab National Bank (PNB) from the accused, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against him and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

