STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will form 'double-engine' government in Uttarakhand in 2022 Assembly polls: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Education Minister said that PM Narendra Modi has a special attachment with the 'Dev Bhumi'.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will form a 'double-engine' government in the state in the upcoming elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference where Uttarakhand Congress MLA from Purola Rajkumar joined the BJP at the party headquarters here today, Pradhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment with the 'Dev Bhumi'. In the upcoming elections, we will form a double-engine government in Uttarakhand under the leadership of PM Modi."

ALSO READ| Uttarakhand: Congress MLA from Purola Rajkumar joins BJP

He further said, "I have been associated with the party's political activities in Uttarakhand for a very long time. From Dehradun to the villages situated in the hills, Rajkumar ji who joined the BJP from the Congress today is known for his sensitivity, belligerence and leadership qualities."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state BJP president Madan Kaushik were also present at the press conference held today. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said, "People are impressed with the work done by PM Modi, hence joining our party. These joinings will further strengthen our party."

Congress MLA Rajkumar after joining the BJP said, "I am impressed by the work done by PM Modi. He took the country to the global level. His work including road construction, the welfare of SC/ST in Uttarakhand, and the way he managed the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is admirable. BJP works for the people."

"BJP is working towards the upliftment of the lower caste and making them independent, while Congress has made these people dependent on subsidies since Independence. I've joined the party today after seeing BJP's great work in Uttarakhand," he added.

Struggling to keep its flock together, Uttarakhand Congress received a jolt with one of its sitting MLA's, Rajkumar from Purola Assembly constituency joined BJP today in New Delhi.

Rajkumar was earlier a BJP MLA and had occupied the post of secretary in the party's state unit.The significance of the joining can be gauged from fact that Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state unit chief Madan Kaushik both were present to welcome the Congress legislator in the party's fold.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Rajkumar BJP 2022 Uttarakhand elections Uttarakhand Assembly polls Uttarakhand
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp