STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to file nomination for Bhowanipore bypolls on September 13

Targeting the chief minister over post-poll violence, Priyanka Tibrewal said that the people of the state have the right to live but this right is being taken away by Mamata Banerjee and her party.

Published: 12th September 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)

Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal will file her nomination papers for the byelection to the Bhowanipore seat on Monday against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Targeting the chief minister over post-poll violence, Tibrewal said that the people of the state have the right to live but this right is being taken away by Mamata Banerjee and her party.

"I will file my nomination tomorrow. The people of West Bengal have the right to live. This right is being taken away from them by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. I am fighting for the people of Bengal," said Tiberwal as she kickstarted the poll campaign along with Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh by painting the party symbol on a wall in the Bhowanipore.

ALSO READ | BJP to woo non-Bengalis of Kolkata's Bhowanipore

Tibrewal on Saturday visited the Kalighat Temple, Kolkata, where she offered her prayers to Goddess Kali.

Tibrewal also stated that the Elections would not be conducted with transparency as the ruling party supports violence. "My fight is against the members of the ruling party as they have done injustice to the people of West Bengal," she added.

She later appealed to the people of West Bengal to come out and cast their vote.West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhowanipore.

Earlier on September 8, Congress announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the Bhabanipur by-polls.

Bypolls will be held in Bhowanipore on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhowanipore Bypolls Priyanka Tebriwal BJP TMC
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp