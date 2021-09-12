STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Jharkhand CM Marandi's political advisor arrested for sexually harassing his 18-year-old domestic help

In the FIR, she has alleged that Sunil forced her into having physical relations with him and threatened to kill her if she discloses anything about these incidents. 

Published: 12th September 2021 04:17 PM

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The police have finally arrested Sunil Tiwari, the political advisor of former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP legislative leader Babulal Marandi, for sexually harassing an 18-year-old tribal girl who was working as a domestic help in his house. 

The arrest warrant was issued against Tiwari after the girl from Khunti filed an FIR at the Argora police station. In the FIR, she has alleged that he forced her into having physical relations with him and threatened to kill her if she discloses anything about these incidents. 

The girl has also recorded her statement before the court under Section 164 after undergoing medical tests. She shared her ordeal with her parents a few days ago following which they decided to file an FIR. 

Tiwari had moved a petition seeking anticipatory bail in the high court after a lower court cancelled it. However, before the court could make a decision on it, the police had already arrested him. 

Even as the police are tightlipped on the incident, some sources have informed that the former political advisor was arrested from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. 

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has issued a notice to Jharkhand DGP and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, after the girl's father filed a complaint alleging that the police took his daughter away and presented her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) without mentioning any reason.

He further stated that the police also took away his family members from their house on Independence Day without informing him about their whereabouts. The girl was later produced before the CWC on August 16. It was claimed that she had been staying at the residence of Tiwari for an "unusually long time" despite not being a family member.
 

