STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 139 diamonds worth over Rs 1 crore to be auctioned in Panna

Traders from Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country are likely to participate in the auction, Panna's diamond officer Ravi Patel said.

Published: 12th September 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

diamonds

Panna district, located over 380 km from state capital Bhopal, has reserves estimated to be containing diamonds totalling 12 lakh carats. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANNA: A total of 139 rough diamonds with an estimated value of Rs 1.06 crore will be auctioned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district from September 21, an official said on Sunday.

The diamonds, collectively weighing 156.46 carats, were quarried from mines in the district, Panna's diamond officer Ravi Patel told reporters.

These precious stones also include a 14.09 carat diamond, which was found by a labourer in Februrary this year and remained unsold in the previous auction, he said.

It is expected to be the main attraction and may fetch about Rs 70 lakh, officials said, adding that it will be the biggest gem to be put up for the auction this time.

Traders from Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country are likely to participate in the auction, Patel said.

According to officials, the proceeds from the auction of the raw diamonds would be given to the respective miners after deduction of government royalty and taxes.

In February, a labourer and his partners found the 14.09 carat diamond in a mine which they had taken on lease near Krishna Kalyanpur village in the district.

A carat is a unit of mass equalling 200 milligrams and is used for measuring diamonds and other such gems.

Panna district, located over 380 km from state capital Bhopal, has reserves estimated to be containing diamonds totalling 12 lakh carats, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp